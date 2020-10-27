Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 27th (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease’s (NYSE:BNL) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 27th. Broadstone Net Lease had issued 33,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $569,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Broadstone Net Lease’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. ValuEngine lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

