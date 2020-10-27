Brokerages Anticipate Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. AON reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $10.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

