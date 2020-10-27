Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,866. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

