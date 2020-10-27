Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.85. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,314. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.