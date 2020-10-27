Brokerages Expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.70 Million

Brokerages predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $185.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.60 million. BIO-TECHNE posted sales of $183.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $823.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.40 million to $831.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $928.44 million, with estimates ranging from $914.30 million to $947.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,825. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average is $253.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

