Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.36. The company had a trading volume of 722,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,639,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average is $199.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,588.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

