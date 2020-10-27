BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.