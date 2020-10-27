Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.37 million, a P/E ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 957.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in the new buildings construction market.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.