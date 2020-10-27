CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CalAmp by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CalAmp by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.