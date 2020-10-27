Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA opened at $3.60 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $254.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 503,754 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 767,571 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 221,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.