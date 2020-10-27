Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFPUF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

