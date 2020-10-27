Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

CMD has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

