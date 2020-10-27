Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 466,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

