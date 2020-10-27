Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $836,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

