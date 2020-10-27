Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 10,794 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 628,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 110,579 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 386,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,941,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,492. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.