Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. 232,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.