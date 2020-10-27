Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $148.25 at Zacks Investment Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $148.25 in a report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.78.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,473,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 398,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 184.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after buying an additional 204,078 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.