Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter's’ earnings. Carter's reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter's will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter's.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter's had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CRI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter's from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Carter's from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter's from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter's in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

CRI traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.86. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter's has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter's during the second quarter valued at $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carter's by 348.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 346,336 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carter's by 31.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter's by 829.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter's by 109.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162,240 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

