Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

