Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.
Shares of CATY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
