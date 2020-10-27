Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of CATY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

