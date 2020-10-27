Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.50 ($4.12).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €4.56 ($5.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €5.30 ($6.24).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

