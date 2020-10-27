Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.70 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.50 ($4.12).

CEC1 stock opened at €4.56 ($5.36) on Friday. Ceconomy AG has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

