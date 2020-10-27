Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.06 EPS.

CNC stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,763. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.