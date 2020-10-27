Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.60 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 79,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,763. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.97.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

