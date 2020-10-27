Centene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,788 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 4,262 call options.

NYSE CNC traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. 111,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,763. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 58.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

