Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $23.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

