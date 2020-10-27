Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.81.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 174.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $92.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

