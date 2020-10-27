Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.95.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

