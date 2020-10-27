Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,460.00 at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,294.11.

CMG stock opened at $1,311.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,282.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,379,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

