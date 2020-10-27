Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.02. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

