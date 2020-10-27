Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $85,616.24 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market cap of $85,616.24 and approximately $15.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00268842 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00009822 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00007863 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,791,003 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

