Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $240,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 94.1% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 58,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

