Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE:ADS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

