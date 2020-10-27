Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

