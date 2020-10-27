Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 99,340 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $6,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 291,022 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $3,028,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 189.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 156,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,707. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

