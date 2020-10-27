Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,680,000 after buying an additional 1,321,594 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in China Mobile by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,240,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in China Mobile by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in China Mobile by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. 7,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,689. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

