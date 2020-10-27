Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 452,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

