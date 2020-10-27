Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 10,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

