Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.