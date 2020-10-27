Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1,583.24. 7,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,456.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.