Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Clearone has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 802,408 shares of Clearone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $1,997,995.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,253,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

