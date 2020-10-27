Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,343,000 after buying an additional 530,362 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 282,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,357,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

