Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

