Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.