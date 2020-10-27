Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.12 ($6.02).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €4.45 ($5.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.50 and its 200 day moving average is €4.12.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.