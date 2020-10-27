Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Commscope stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

