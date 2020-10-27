Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $118.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $124.84.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

