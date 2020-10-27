Comparing HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Hudson Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 9.14 $22.44 million $0.77 29.87 Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.29 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -37.19

HeadHunter Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HeadHunter Group and Hudson Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19% Hudson Global 0.56% 3.61% 2.71%

Volatility & Risk

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Hudson Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.