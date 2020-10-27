Confluence Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

NYSE:HD opened at $276.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.90 and a 200 day moving average of $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

