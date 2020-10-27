Contrasting FSD Pharma (HUGE) and The Competition

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FSD Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68% FSD Pharma Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations for FSD Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 FSD Pharma Competitors 136 365 414 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 79.77%. Given FSD Pharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 -$39.20 million -0.33 FSD Pharma Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 1.74

FSD Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FSD Pharma competitors beat FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

